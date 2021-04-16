Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Nacta recommends takeover of TLP madressas

Says dissemination of its literature needs to be stopped

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nacta recommends takeover of TLP madressas

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The National Counter Terrorism Authority has recommended the government to take over madressas operated by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and crack down on its sources of funding. There is a need to take emergency steps to stop dissemination of the group’s literature, Nacta said. Pakistan has banned the TLP under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 after violent protests erupted in the country over the arrest of the group’s leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, in Lahore on Monday. The authority has added the name of the group to its list of proscribed organizations.
