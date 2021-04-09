Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
NA-75: FIR registered against PTI supporters for threatening PML-N members

Re-polling to be held on April 10

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sialkot police have registered a case against PTI supporters for threatening PML-N members and opening fire at them while they were campaigning for the NA-75 Daska by-polls.

The re-polling will be held on April 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court. The PML-N members have said that they were campaigning in Kassowal village when PTI supporters stopped their vehicle, opened aerial firing, and threatened them. The FIR names five people and 10 unidentified people.

It has been registered against the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

  • 120 (Concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment)
  • 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent)
  • 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)

The PTI members held a press conference on Thursday and denied these charges. They accused the PML-N of threatening voters to cast votes in their favour or face the consequences. They claimed that they went to the village for the protection of voters and they have been named in a fake case.

