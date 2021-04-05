NA-75 Daska re-polling to be held on April 10

The re-polling for NA-75 Daska will be held on April 10, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

The nominees can submit their papers from April 8 to April 9, the notification said.

It instructed all political parties to end their campaigning 48 hours before the by-election. Those who violate the orders can be imprisoned for a maximum of two years and a fine of 100,000 will be imposed on them.

On April 1, the Supreme Court upheld ECP’s decision to hold re-polling and ruled that the entire constituency will recast their votes.

The by-election on the vacant seat was held on February 19 before the 2021 Senate Election. The results were, however, challenged by the members of the opposition. The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the elections after some presiding members ‘went missing‘ during the vote count. The officers came to the ECP on February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense.

The electoral body heard the case over the objections raised by the opposition members and ruled that the by-elections were neither fair nor just. The re-polling was scheduled for March 18 but postponed after the ECP’s decision was challenged in the Supreme Court by PTI’s Asjad Ali Malhi, who contested the by-election.

He said that the commission did not review the record completely and its decision is not based on facts. The verdict should, therefore, be declared null and void. His petition has been dismissed.

Sialkot’s NA-75 seat fell vacant after PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of a heart attack in August 2020. He was also a member of the standing committees on Interior and Narcotics Control and National Food Security and Research.