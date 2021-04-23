Mustafa Kamal issued notice for violating election rules in NA-249

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued on Friday show-cause notices to Pak Sarzameen Party and Pakistan Peoples Party candidates for using public property in their NA-249 by-election campaigns.

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhel have been contesting the April 29 by-election.

The ECP said the PSP erected party flags and banners on government buildings, whereas Mandokhel used public property while campaigning in the constituency.

MNA Shahida Rehmani has also been warned over violation of the election rules.