Friday, April 23, 2021  | 10 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Mustafa Kamal issued notice for violating election rules in NA-249

The by-election in Karachi constituency is scheduled for April 29

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued on Friday show-cause notices to Pak Sarzameen Party and Pakistan Peoples Party candidates for using public property in their NA-249 by-election campaigns.

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhel have been contesting the April 29 by-election.

The ECP said the PSP erected party flags and banners on government buildings, whereas Mandokhel used public property while campaigning in the constituency.

MNA Shahida Rehmani has also been warned over violation of the election rules.

