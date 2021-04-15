Multan issues show-cause notices to 60 price control officers

The district administration of Multan issued Thursday show-cause notices to 60 price control magistrates in the city.

According to the notice issued by Commissioner Javed Akhter, the action was taken after it was observed that the officers were not able to stop hoarding or control the price of essential food items in Multan.

“Your performance as Special Price Control Magistrate from April 9 to April 12 has been assessed and found dissatisfactory,” it stated.

The officers have been instructed to submit a response within three days. If their reply is not satisfactory, the magistrates will be charged under the Punjab Employees Efficiency and Accountability Act, 2006.

A crackdown against sugar hoarders and those selling the essential item for high prices has been launched in Multan. Earlier this week, DC Shehzad Ali instructed, in a meeting, price control magistrates to launch an operation in departmental stores and malls.

All shopkeepers selling sugar for high rates will be sent to jail, he said, adding that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against sugar hoarders.