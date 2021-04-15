Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Multan issues show-cause notices to 60 price control officers

Action taken over failure to stop hoarding

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Multan issues show-cause notices to 60 price control officers

Photo: File

The district administration of Multan issued Thursday show-cause notices to 60 price control magistrates in the city.

According to the notice issued by Commissioner Javed Akhter, the action was taken after it was observed that the officers were not able to stop hoarding or control the price of essential food items in Multan.

“Your performance as Special Price Control Magistrate from April 9 to April 12 has been assessed and found dissatisfactory,” it stated.

The officers have been instructed to submit a response within three days. If their reply is not satisfactory, the magistrates will be charged under the Punjab Employees Efficiency and Accountability Act, 2006.

A crackdown against sugar hoarders and those selling the essential item for high prices has been launched in Multan. Earlier this week, DC Shehzad Ali instructed, in a meeting, price control magistrates to launch an operation in departmental stores and malls.

All shopkeepers selling sugar for high rates will be sent to jail, he said, adding that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against sugar hoarders.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Multan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Multan price control, multan essential food items, multan government, multan commissioner, multan price control officers
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.