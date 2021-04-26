Mufti Muneeb’s name to be added to ATA’s Fourth Schedule

The government plans to include the names of clerics who supported the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protest, including former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee head Mufti Muneebur Rehman, on the ATA’s Fourth Schedule.

In a letter directed to all Karachi SHOs, they have been instructed to provide complete documents and other relevant proof to enlist the following clerics for supporting the recent TLP protest.

Ghulam Ghouse Baghdadi

Mufti Muneebur Rehman

Moulana Rehan Amjad Nomani

Ali Muhammad Aslam

Haji Rafiq Perdaisi

Muhammad Amir Chotani

They have been accused of motivating their workers and supporters to protest and create a law and order situation.

A district committee meeting will be held to discuss their inclusion on the list. The fourth schedule is a list of terrorism suspects placed under the ATA.

The former head of the moon-sighting Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced a countrywide strike on April 19. He had asked the government to release TLP workers and withdraw its ban on the group.

