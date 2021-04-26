Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Mufti Muneeb’s name to be added to ATA’s Fourth Schedule

He supported TLP protest

Posted: Apr 26, 2021
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
The government plans to include the names of clerics who supported the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protest, including former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee head Mufti Muneebur Rehman, on the ATA’s Fourth Schedule.

In a letter directed to all Karachi SHOs, they have been instructed to provide complete documents and other relevant proof to enlist the following clerics for supporting the recent TLP protest.

  • Ghulam Ghouse Baghdadi
  • Mufti Muneebur Rehman
  • Moulana Rehan Amjad Nomani
  • Ali Muhammad Aslam
  • Haji Rafiq Perdaisi
  • Muhammad Amir Chotani

They have been accused of motivating their workers and supporters to protest and create a law and order situation.

A district committee meeting will be held to discuss their inclusion on the list. The fourth schedule is a list of terrorism suspects placed under the ATA.

The former head of the moon-sighting Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced a countrywide strike on April 19. He had asked the government to release TLP workers and withdraw its ban on the group.

