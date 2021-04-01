MPA takes off clothes during Balochistan Assembly session. Here’s why

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Balochistan MPA Zabid Ali Rekhi took off his clothes during an assembly session on Wednesday to protest against the government's apathy towards the people of the province.

He said that the government employees in Balochistan have been staging a protest for the last three days but the government has turned a blind eye towards their plight.

"They have the right to stage a protest," he remarked as he became emotional. "What have these people done? Why are they being treated like this?"

Look at the condition of the roads in this province, he said and took off his waistcoat. "The government isn't telling us what we have done wrong. Are these people terrorists? Do they have any foreign funding? Why is the government doing this to us?" He then started taking off his kameez but was stopped by other MPAs.