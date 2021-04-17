Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Money laundering: Jahangir Tareen, son’s bail extended till May 3

FIA is investigating them

Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
A banking court in Lahore has extended the bail of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen till May 3 in a money laundering case.

Jahangir Tareen’s lawyer told the court that the FIA sent them a summon notice at the last hour, adding that it is difficult to bring all records on a day’s notice.

Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan ordered the FIA to complete the investigation soon.

A sessions court has approved their bail till April 22 in the fraud and money laundering cases against them.

In the fraud case, Tareen is accused of transferring Rs3.14 billion to a private company Farooqi Pulp Mills Ltd in Gujrat. It claimed that the company belongs to his son-in-law and relatives. This amount was later deposited into the accounts of Tareen’s family members.

The money laundering charge against him states that Rs2.2 billion from accounts of JDW (from October 2017 to March 2020) were fraudulently and dishonestly made through Amir Waris, who was working as a cashier at JDW’s Corporate Head Office.

