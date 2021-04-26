Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Military troops deployed in 16 cities across Pakistan: ISPR DG

Says they’re assisting civil administration in implementing coronavirus SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Monday that the army has deployed troops in 16 cities across Pakistan, where they are assisting the civil administration in implementing coronavirus SOPs.

Major General Iftikhar was briefing the press on troop deployment and the virus situation in Rawalpindi. He said the health sector is under immense pressure due to the third wave of coronavirus infections.

There are 51 cities where the virus positivity rate is above 5%, according to the ISPR DG. Pakistan currently has 90,000 active cases of the virus.

Of these active cases, he said, 570 are on ventilators and 4,300 patients are in critical condition. Pakistan reported the highest 157 deaths in a single day on April 23, Major General Iftikhar said.

Over 75% of the total oxygen produced in the country has been allocated for the health sector, he said.

Oxygen reserved for industry might have to be reallocated to the health sector if the present coronavirus situation persisted, the ISPR DG said.

People could avoid contracting the virus by acting upon the SOPs, he added.
Covid News government updates ISPR Pakistan Pakistan Army
 
Covid News, government updates, Pakistan Army, Pakistan, ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar, military troops,
 

