Military troops deployed in 16 cities across Pakistan: ISPR DG

Major General Iftikhar was briefing the press on troop deployment and the virus situation in Rawalpindi. He said the health sector is under immense pressure due to the third wave of coronavirus infections.

There are 51 cities where the virus positivity rate is above 5%, according to the ISPR DG. Pakistan currently has 90,000 active cases of the virus.

Of these active cases, he said, 570 are on ventilators and 4,300 patients are in critical condition. Pakistan reported the highest 157 deaths in a single day on April 23, Major General Iftikhar said.

Over 75% of the total oxygen produced in the country has been allocated for the health sector, he said.

Oxygen reserved for industry might have to be reallocated to the health sector if the present coronavirus situation persisted, the ISPR DG said.

People could avoid contracting the virus by acting upon the SOPs, he added.