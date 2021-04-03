Mehmoodabad nullah operation: KMC to clear encroachments near Gulistan-e-Zafar

The district administration and city government will launch the second phase of the anti-encroachment drive along Mehmoodabad nullah on Sunday.

The District East Deputy Commissioner Office has requested security and equipment for the drive in Gulistan-e-Zafar, which is located near Masjid-e-Roomi on Shahrae Faisal.

The district administration has taken the Sindh Rangers, police, and other civic organisations on board for the drive.

The KMC has planned the operation to ensure the smooth flow of water in monsoon rain.

An NED technical report identified four choking points that led to Sharae Faisal flooding during August 2020 monsoon rains: Zehri House, Noorani Kabab House, Gulistan-e-Zafar, and Mehmoodabad. The report said that the encroachments along Mehmoodabad nullah blocked the rainwater.

Last week, the KMC staff marked the encroachments that will be demolished.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that additional portions of more than 30 bungalows have been constructed on the nullah. These include servant quarters, garages, and kitchens. “We need 20-feet space on both sides of the nullah as per our measurement”, he added.

KMC launched an anti-encroachment drive in Manzoor Colony in January. The first phase of the operation was completed in a month.

A 7.5km section of the drain was cleared from Manzoor Colony Fire Station to Korangi Road. The KMC demolished 239 houses and other concrete structures. Of them, 58 houses were completely demolished.

After this, the city government then removed encroachments along Gujjar nullah and Orangi nullah in February.

A KMC senior director said they are aiming to complete the anti-encroachment drives before the start of monsoon season.