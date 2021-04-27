Maryam senses ‘conspiracy’ in Azad Kashmir elections by the government

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Her comment was a reference to alleged efforts to rig the forthcoming polls in Azad Kashmir. The elections are scheduled to be held in June or July this year.

The PML-N vice-president said the government would have to face resistance, if it attempted to rig the polls. "People themselves will take their right like the Daska election," she told reporters in Islamabad.

In her response to party leader Javed Latif's arrest , Maryam said he is as patriotic as they all are. "The sooner Javed Latif gets justice the better it is," she said.

"The state protects its citizens," the PML-N vice-president said. "[It] does not hand down fake sentences for speaking truth."

About the government’s performance, she said they might tolerate the "incompetent" PTI leadership but the people would not.

Maryam said the government has failed to contain the current wave of coronavirus infections too.