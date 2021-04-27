Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Maryam senses ‘conspiracy’ in Azad Kashmir elections by the government

Warns of resistance by the masses

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that she could sense a "conspiracy" on the government's part in Azad Kashmir elections.

Her comment was a reference to alleged efforts to rig the forthcoming polls in Azad Kashmir. The elections are scheduled to be held in June or July this year.

The PML-N vice-president said the government would have to face resistance, if it attempted to rig the polls. "People themselves will take their right like the Daska election," she told reporters in Islamabad.

In her response to party leader Javed Latif's arrest, Maryam said he is as patriotic as they all are. "The sooner Javed Latif gets justice the better it is," she said.

"The state protects its citizens," the PML-N vice-president said. "[It] does not hand down fake sentences for speaking truth."

About the government’s performance, she said they might tolerate the "incompetent" PTI leadership but the people would not.

Maryam said the government has failed to contain the current wave of coronavirus infections too.
