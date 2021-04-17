Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Karachi on April 24: spokesperson

She will be running party's election campaign in NA-249

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Karachi on April 24 to run the party’s by-election campaign in Karachi’s NA-249, a party spokesperson said Saturday. The PML-N vice-president will address public gatherings in the constituency and business community in Karachi, said the spokesperson. The by-election in the constituency is scheduled for April 29. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator last month. Miftah Ismail is contesting the by-election on the PML-N ticket from the constituency. He is the chairman of Ismail Industries Limited, which manufactures a wide range of confectionery items under the names of CandyLand, Bisconni and SnackCity.
