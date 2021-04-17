Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Karachi on April 24: spokesperson

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Karachi on April 24 to run the party’s by-election campaign in Karachi’s NA-249, a party spokesperson said Saturday.

The PML-N vice-president will address public gatherings in the constituency and business community in Karachi, said the spokesperson.

The by-election in the constituency is scheduled for April 29. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator last month.

Miftah Ismail is contesting the by-election on the PML-N ticket from the constituency.

He is the chairman of Ismail Industries Limited, which manufactures a wide range of confectionery items under the names of CandyLand, Bisconni and SnackCity.