Mandi Bahauddin man kills friend for Rs65,000: police

Suspect arrested, investigations under way

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Photo: File

A man identified as Waqas shot dead his friend over a loan of Rs65,000 in Mandi Bahauddin’s Tariqabad, the police said on Sunday.

The suspect had lent the money to his friend Mazhar. When the men met on Saturday night, Waqas asked the victim to return the money to him. Following this, an argument broke out between the friends.

“In the middle of it, Waqas lost his cool and opened fire at the victim who died on spot,” the investigating officer said.

The body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have arrested Waqas and have begun questioning him. Further investigations are under way.

mandi bahauddin Murder
 
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
