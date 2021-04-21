Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Man shoots neighbour in Karachi’s Mauripur, flees: police

One man injured, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Man shoots neighbour in Karachi’s Mauripur, flees: police

Photo: File

A man was killed and another injured after their neighbour opened fire on them in Karachi’s Mauripur, the police said on Wednesday.

According to residents of the Machar Colony, the incident took place Tuesday night when the suspect barged into the victims’ house and started firing at them.

A man, identified as Mehroz, passed away on the spot. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Zakir sustained multiple injuries and was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital where he’s under treatment.

“The victims and suspect worked in the same factory and had gotten into a fight a few days back,” the investigating officer said. The suspect managed to flee from the crime scene.

The police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.

