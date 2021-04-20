Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Man seeks Sindh CM’s disqualification for hiding dual nationality

ECP, Sindh govt instructed to submit replies

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Man seeks Sindh CM’s disqualification for hiding dual nationality

Photo: Online

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah for failing to disclose his dual nationality during the 2013 General Election.

The bench took up the petition on Tuesday and instructed the petitioner to submit written arguments in the case. A judgement will be passed after hearing both parties, the court said.

The court has instructed the Election Commission and provincial government to submit their replies. The case has been adjourned till May 25.

The petitioner claimed that Murad Ali Shah was disqualified for hiding dual citizenship in 2013, adding he then contested the Jamshoro by-election in 2014.

The government’s lawyer said that Shah has contested many elections have after that but no one challenged it before.

A returning officer had disqualified Shah under Article 62(1)(d) and Article 62(I)(f) on April 6, 2013 for concealing his dual nationality. It was said that Shah submitted a false declaration for submitting his nomination papers and hid both his iqama and Canadian nationality. He challenged the decision in the ECP but his petition was dismissed. On April 18, 2013, the Supreme Court set aside the disqualification order.

On July 18, 2013, a certificate of renunciation of his citizenship was issued to Shah by the Canadian government.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murad Ali shah Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
National Assembly to debate expulsion of French ambassador
National Assembly to debate expulsion of French ambassador
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.