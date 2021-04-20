Man seeks Sindh CM’s disqualification for hiding dual nationality

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah for failing to disclose his dual nationality during the 2013 General Election.

The bench took up the petition on Tuesday and instructed the petitioner to submit written arguments in the case. A judgement will be passed after hearing both parties, the court said.

The court has instructed the Election Commission and provincial government to submit their replies. The case has been adjourned till May 25.

The petitioner claimed that Murad Ali Shah was disqualified for hiding dual citizenship in 2013, adding he then contested the Jamshoro by-election in 2014.

The government’s lawyer said that Shah has contested many elections have after that but no one challenged it before.

A returning officer had disqualified Shah under Article 62(1)(d) and Article 62(I)(f) on April 6, 2013 for concealing his dual nationality. It was said that Shah submitted a false declaration for submitting his nomination papers and hid both his iqama and Canadian nationality. He challenged the decision in the ECP but his petition was dismissed. On April 18, 2013, the Supreme Court set aside the disqualification order.

On July 18, 2013, a certificate of renunciation of his citizenship was issued to Shah by the Canadian government.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.