Man robs Karachi juice shop twice in one week

A man robbed a juice shop near Karachi's University Road twice in a week.

According to the complainant, two men on a motorcycle stopped by the shop on May 29 and robbed cash and other valuables at gunpoint from the owner.

"One of the men was wearing a helmet while the other had his face covered with a mask," the victim told the police. "While leaving they took an apple from the shop as well."

Following this, the man filed a complaint at the area's police station. On Tuesday, however, one of the suspects came back to the shop and looted it once again.

The suspect used the same motorcycle in both crimes. "The motorcycle has a police number plate installed on it," the complainant added.

The police have registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the suspects.