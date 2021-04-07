Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Man robs Karachi juice shop twice in one week

FIR has been registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A man robbed a juice shop near Karachi's University Road twice in a week.

According to the complainant, two men on a motorcycle stopped by the shop on May 29 and robbed cash and other valuables at gunpoint from the owner.

"One of the men was wearing a helmet while the other had his face covered with a mask," the victim told the police. "While leaving they took an apple from the shop as well."

Following this, the man filed a complaint at the area's police station. On Tuesday, however, one of the suspects came back to the shop and looted it once again.

The suspect used the same motorcycle in both crimes. "The motorcycle has a police number plate installed on it," the complainant added.

The police have registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the suspects.

 
Karachi robbery university road
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi university road, karachi juice shop, karachi robbery,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.