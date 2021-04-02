Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Man killed in firing outside Rajanpur civil court

Seven people injured

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo: File

A person was killed and seven injured after a man opened fire outside a civil court in Rajanpur Friday morning.

According to the police, the injured people include a lawyer and two clerks. “The victims had come to the court for a murder case hearing when they were attacked,” the investigating officer said.

There has been a decade-long conflict between the Kashani and the Lashari tribes in the area. On Friday, the court was hearing a case against the Lasharis.

“The victim was from the Kashani tribe while the suspect belongs to the Lashari tribe,” the officer said, adding that the suspect was arrested on the spot and is being questioned. The murder weapon has been seized as well.

The body and injured people have been moved to the DHQ Hospital. Further investigations are under way.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the attack and directed the Dera Ghazi Khan police to prepare an investigation report.

To prevent such attacks in the future, foolproof security should be ensured in all courts, he added.

