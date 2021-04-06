Man killed in firing outside Karachi hotel

A man was killed and another injured after two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside a hotel in Karachi’s Lyari Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the injured man, identified as Amanullah, was the son of the hotel owner, while the victim was a customer. The body and Irfan have been moved to a hospital.

It is suspected that the suspects were extortionists but confirmation will only be made after an investigation into the case begins, the investigating officer said.

The police have sealed the hotel and have started collecting evidence from the crime site.