Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Man killed in firing outside Karachi hotel

The victim was the hotel owner's son

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Man killed in firing outside Karachi hotel

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A man was killed and another injured after two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside a hotel in Karachi's Lyari Tuesday morning. According to the police, the injured man, identified as Amanullah, was the son of the hotel owner, while the victim was a customer. The body and Irfan have been moved to a hospital. It is suspected that the suspects were extortionists but confirmation will only be made after an investigation into the case begins, the investigating officer said. The police have sealed the hotel and have started collecting evidence from the crime site.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man was killed and another injured after two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside a hotel in Karachi’s Lyari Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the injured man, identified as Amanullah, was the son of the hotel owner, while the victim was a customer. The body and Irfan have been moved to a hospital.

It is suspected that the suspects were extortionists but confirmation will only be made after an investigation into the case begins, the investigating officer said.

The police have sealed the hotel and have started collecting evidence from the crime site.

 
firing Karachi lyari
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi firing, karachi lyari, one killed in karachi firing, karach extortionists
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.