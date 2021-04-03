Man dies by suicide in Mardan an hour before wedding

A man died by suicide an hour before his wedding in Mardan, the police said Saturday.

According to a police official, the groom locked himself in his room before the departure of baraat and took his own life in Sharifabad.

The police said they haven’t ascertained the reason behind the suicide. The man’s brother has filed a case and police have launched a probe into the incident.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.