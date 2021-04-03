Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Man dies by suicide in Mardan an hour before wedding

Police say he locked himself in his room and shot himself

Posted: Apr 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A man died by suicide an hour before his wedding in Mardan, the police said Saturday.

According to a police official, the groom locked himself in his room before the departure of baraat and took his own life in Sharifabad.

The police said they haven’t ascertained the reason behind the suicide. The man’s brother has filed a case and police have launched a probe into the incident.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

 
