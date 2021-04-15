Man arrested for rape attempt on Chinese woman in Islamabad

The Islamabad police have arrested a man for attempting to rape a Chinese woman at her house in F-10.

The Margallah police took action after the woman accused the man of attempting to rape her.

The police said that the suspect worked as a labourer in F-8. He is being investigated.

Last year, the federal cabinet approved the Anti-Rape (investigation and trial) Ordinance and Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

Under the law, stern punishments for rapists have been introduced such as chemical castration and death penalty. Other penalties include imprisonment for 10 years to life.