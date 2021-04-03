Malam Jabba resort closes after PHC bars entry fee collection

The Malam Jabba Ski Resort announced on Saturday that it is closing its operations after the Peshawar High Court barred it from collecting entry fees.

Activities such as chairlift, zipline, and skiing have been closed, the management said in a statement, adding that decision has been taken as “it is no longer possible to run the resort profitably.”

The management reportedly charged tourists Rs300 for entry to the resort and nearby areas. “The amount earned from all the activities and entry is used to maintain the resort” and pay salaries of 500 employees, they said. “The resort management has given a lot to the locals, and provided employment opportunities.”

On March 16, 2021 Swat lawyers had filed a case in the Peshawar High Court Mingora Bench against the “exorbitant” fees charged by the management.

A tourist said that the fee was not just for the resort but for the hills nearby. These public spaces could only be accessed via the resort, he remarked.

The high court issued an interim order on their appeal on April 1 and restrained the Samson Group of Companies, which has invested in the resort, from collecting fees till April 21.

“The Charbagh TMO could not explain under what authority of law, a private entity has been collecting the impugned tax/charges from the general public by installing a barrier on a public road,” said the verdict issued by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad.

The verdict states that the TMO said that barrier has been installed for collecting the amount of tax/charges impugned herein well ahead of the premises leased out to the respondent (Samson Group).

The group has, however, argued that the land has been leased out to them by the government. Their lawyer argued that they have signed an agreement with them in which they were allowed to charge entry fees.

Point 18 of the agreement states: The hotel chairlift and skiing and allied facilities will remain open for the general public for touristic activities during the entire period of lease subject to the right of admission/charges to be decided by the leasee.

The management has, however, said that they will open the resort after the court removes the restriction.

The resort launched facilities such as skiing and chairlift in 2014. It has hosted many festivals and skiing events.