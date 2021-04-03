Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Malam Jabba resort closes after PHC bars entry fee collection

Management says can't run resort profitably

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Malam Jabba resort closes after PHC bars entry fee collection

Photo: Malam Jabba Ski Resort/Facebook

The Malam Jabba Ski Resort announced on Saturday that it is closing its operations after the Peshawar High Court barred it from collecting entry fees.

Activities such as chairlift, zipline, and skiing have been closed, the management said in a statement, adding that decision has been taken as “it is no longer possible to run the resort profitably.”

The management reportedly charged tourists Rs300 for entry to the resort and nearby areas. “The amount earned from all the activities and entry is used to maintain the resort” and pay salaries of 500 employees, they said. “The resort management has given a lot to the locals, and provided employment opportunities.”

On March 16, 2021 Swat lawyers had filed a case in the Peshawar High Court Mingora Bench against the “exorbitant” fees charged by the management.

Related: Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’

A tourist said that the fee was not just for the resort but for the hills nearby. These public spaces could only be accessed via the resort, he remarked.

The high court issued an interim order on their appeal on April 1 and restrained the Samson Group of Companies, which has invested in the resort, from collecting fees till April 21.  

“The Charbagh TMO could not explain under what authority of law, a private entity has been collecting the impugned tax/charges from the general public by installing a barrier on a public road,” said the verdict issued by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad.

The verdict states that the TMO said that barrier has been installed for collecting the amount of tax/charges impugned herein well ahead of the premises leased out to the respondent (Samson Group).

The group has, however, argued that the land has been leased out to them by the government. Their lawyer argued that they have signed an agreement with them in which they were allowed to charge entry fees.

Point 18 of the agreement states: The hotel chairlift and skiing and allied facilities will remain open for the general public for touristic activities during the entire period of lease subject to the right of admission/charges to be decided by the leasee.

The management has, however, said that they will open the resort after the court removes the restriction.

The resort launched facilities such as skiing and chairlift in 2014. It has hosted many festivals and skiing events.

FaceBook WhatsApp
malam jabba ski resort
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
malam jabba ski resort, malam jabba ski resort closed, peshawar high court, samson group of companies
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.