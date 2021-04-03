Major hospitals should have drug rehabilitation wards: Narcotics Control secretary

The Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani said at a meeting Friday that every major hospital across the country should have a ward especially for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

Only 216 beds in different hospitals were reserved for the treatment of drug users, he said while speaking at the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

He remarked the government was working on setting up a model rehabilitation centre in Islamabad, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

It was also decided that the Zindagi app would be re-launched to increase its outreach for awareness.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the app in January to raise awareness about the usage of drugs in the country and different ways of prevention.

The narcotics ministry also said every platform including digital and social media should be utilised for awareness.

They also suggested using theatre and drama platforms to create awareness. It was decided that the Pakistan National Council of Arts would be engaged for this.

The meeting participant said there was a need to promote family values. “This will have a positive impact on mental health that is one of the major causes of drug addiction.”

Clerics and other religious leaders should also involved.

Psychological counselling should be made a part of educational institutions to improve the mental health of children, they said.