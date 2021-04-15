Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 15 cases so far

Karachi courts have been hearing murder, terrorism, kidnapping, and violence cases against Uzair Baloch. He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war.

He has been acquitted in 15 cases so far on the basis of a lack of evidence. Most of the cases involve crimes committed from 2012 to 2013.

The courts are expected to give their judgments in the 47 remaining cases against him soon.

On March 19, the prosecution claimed that witnesses have been receiving death threats from Baloch. Witnesses are not appearing before the court to testify because they fear for their lives, he said.

Acquittals

Here’s a list of all the cases he has been acquitted in so far.

April 13: A district and sessions court acquitted Baloch in a police attack case. He was accused of launching an attack on policemen on Shah Waliullah Road in Nayabad and escaping after an armoured vehicle reached the spot. One of the witnesses retracted his statement in the case.

March 30: Baloch has been given a clean chit by a Karachi court in two cases filed in 2012. They were registered at the Kalri and Kalakot police stations. He was accused of rioting and inciting violence.

March 16: A district and sessions court ordered his acquittal in the 2021 Kalri police station attack case.

March 1: A Karachi court acquitted Baloch in the Baghdadi police station case. He was accused of launching an attack on the police station in 2012. An additional district and sessions judge, District South, asked the prosecution how do they know that it was Baloch who attacked the police station. “An area resident told us,” the prosecutor told the court.

February 27: A court in Karachi acquitted Baloch in a murder case.

February 17: An anti-terrorism court acquitted Baloch in three cases registered at the Kalri police station. He was accused of attacking policemen in 2012 and carrying explosives such as hand grenades in all three cases.

January 29: A sessions court acquitted Baloch in two murder cases due to lack of evidence.

January 12: Court acquits Baloch in a 2013 murder case. A case was registered against Baloch and seven people after a man, named Noshad, was kidnapped and later killed in Kalri on March 13, 2013. The court ruled that there was a lack of evidence to prove Baloch’s involvement in the case.

January 7: A Karachi court acquitted him in two cases. Baloch was booked in the cases in 2012 for attempted murder and encounter with police.

Who is Uzair Baloch?

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, the gangster had confessed to criminal activities such as murders, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, he was handed over to the Pakistan Army after being accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The army handed him over to the police after three years on April 6, 2020.

Baloch has been accused of murdering a total of 198 people. He denies the charges. In August 2020, a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court indicted him in the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.

