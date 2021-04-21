Lockdown in major Pakistan cities still an option: PM’s aide

PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday that the option to impose a lockdown in major Pakistan cities wasn’t off the table.

“All the options are always on the table in national decision-making and it is possible that we will have to do that,” Dr Faisal told SAMAA TV, when asked if the government was considering imposing a lockdown.

He said the government needs cooperation of the masses to tackle the situation.

Pakistan is currently facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, which officials say is more dangerous than the previous two.

Approximately 600 coronavirus patients are being admitted to hospitals every day in Pakistan, National Command and Operation Centre’s chief Asad Umar said Wednesday.

The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to 772,381.

Dr Sultan said admitting critical patients to hospitals was an important factor, which the government considers before making any decision.

‘SOPs need to be followed’

Dr Javed Akram, the vice chancellor of Lahore’s University of Health Sciences, said the government can’t fight the war against the virus on its own, but the masses will have to take ownership by following the SOPs.

“People are still not taking the virus seriously,” he said. “The mindset needs to be changed.”

If the virus transmission rate has doubled then people should be taking the SOPs more seriously, Dr Akram said.

People are expecting too much from anti-coronavirus vaccines, according to the expert.

“There is no vaccine which is 100% effective,” he said.