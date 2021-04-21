Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lockdown in major Pakistan cities still an option: PM’s aide

Says govt needs cooperation from people to fight virus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lockdown in major Pakistan cities still an option: PM’s aide

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
PM's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday that the option to impose a lockdown in major Pakistan cities wasn’t off the table. “All the options are always on the table in national decision-making and it is possible that we will have to do that,” Dr Faisal told SAMAA TV, when asked if the government was considering imposing a lockdown. He said the government needs cooperation of the masses to tackle the situation. Pakistan is currently facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, which officials say is more dangerous than the previous two. Approximately 600 coronavirus patients are being admitted to hospitals every day in Pakistan, National Command and Operation Centre’s chief Asad Umar said Wednesday. The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to 772,381. Dr Sultan said admitting critical patients to hospitals was an important factor, which the government considers before making any decision. 'SOPs need to be followed' Dr Javed Akram, the vice chancellor of Lahore’s University of Health Sciences, said the government can’t fight the war against the virus on its own, but the masses will have to take ownership by following the SOPs. “People are still not taking the virus seriously,” he said. “The mindset needs to be changed.” If the virus transmission rate has doubled then people should be taking the SOPs more seriously, Dr Akram said. People are expecting too much from anti-coronavirus vaccines, according to the expert. “There is no vaccine which is 100% effective,” he said.
FaceBook WhatsApp

PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday that the option to impose a lockdown in major Pakistan cities wasn’t off the table.

“All the options are always on the table in national decision-making and it is possible that we will have to do that,” Dr Faisal told SAMAA TV, when asked if the government was considering imposing a lockdown.

He said the government needs cooperation of the masses to tackle the situation.

Pakistan is currently facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, which officials say is more dangerous than the previous two.

Approximately 600 coronavirus patients are being admitted to hospitals every day in Pakistan, National Command and Operation Centre’s chief Asad Umar said Wednesday.

The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to 772,381.

Dr Sultan said admitting critical patients to hospitals was an important factor, which the government considers before making any decision.

‘SOPs need to be followed’

Dr Javed Akram, the vice chancellor of Lahore’s University of Health Sciences, said the government can’t fight the war against the virus on its own, but the masses will have to take ownership by following the SOPs.

“People are still not taking the virus seriously,” he said. “The mindset needs to be changed.”

If the virus transmission rate has doubled then people should be taking the SOPs more seriously, Dr Akram said.

People are expecting too much from anti-coronavirus vaccines, according to the expert.

“There is no vaccine which is 100% effective,” he said.

 
Coronavirus Covid News government updates Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lockdown in Pakistan, lockdown news, lockdown news Karachi, lockdown in Lahore, lockdown in Punjab, lockdown in Islamabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Four killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Four killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.