To master the art of Koran recitation, 21-year-old Hassan Ali Kasi had to follow a strict regime of yoga, hours of rehearsing vocal scales -- and a total ban on biryani. "A qari (Koran reciter) should be able to recite for a minimum of 50 seconds without taking a breath," Ali Kasi says, "only then he can recite fluently."