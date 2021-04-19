Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Facebook Twitter Youtube
HOME > News

Life returns to normal in Karachi after week of protests

Restaurants, bakeries, shops open after the strike

Posted: Apr 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Life returns to normal in Karachi after week of protests

Photo: ONLINE

Life returned to normal in Karachi Monday evening, after a week of violent protests and road blockades in many areas across the megapolis.

Restaurants, bakeries and milk shops opened, while public transport hit the road during the second half of the day.

Traders and transporters backed the call for a strike by renowned religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman over the government’s use of force against the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan activists in Lahore on Sunday. Rehman demanded the government release arrested TLP workers and withdraw cases against them.

Markets and shopping centres remained closed, while traffic was low during early hours of the day. The Karachi Bar Council observed a black day and the Sindh Bar Council boycott court proceedings.

“All markets in Karachi remained closed today except a few on the suburbs of the city,” All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Ateeq Mir told SAMAA Digital. He was hopeful that the government would come up with a solution to the current crisis.

A heavy presence of police and Rangers was witnessed in the city throughout the day.

TLP activists took to the streets late last night following the announcement of the strike. They gathered in Liaquatabad, Orangi Town and Mauripur Road and briefly blocked traffic. Protesters staged demonstrations in Saudabad, Malir Kalaboard, Korangi no 2 ½ and Shah Faisal Colony too.

Karachi Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon had warned of action if anyone created a law and order situation in the city.

A protest was still underway in Malir Kalaboard near the East Zone police headquarters. The police were tear-gassing the protesters to disperse them.

