Asad Umar in Sukkur: A Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway will be built soon. A new dam at Dadu has also been decided on.

Asad Umar is in Sukkur where the Prime Minister is on a visit. Imran Khan will be announcing a Rs446 billion package for Sindh, which is not including the Karachi development package of Rs1,100 billion for Karachi. The PM will attend a fund-raising dinner for Shaukat Khanum in Karachi later on.

Nacta has issued a new list of banned organisations in Pakistan. The TLP has been added to it. It becomes the 79th on the list.

Shahzad Akbar has just concluded a press conference (12:52pm). The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability said that 839 canals of Jati Umra ( the Sharif family homestead) is land that belongs to the government and its lease has been canceled. The PML-N has, however, challenged this in court. They were granted a stay order.

Allama Aun Naqvi’s funeral will be held in Karachi today.

A disqualification petition against Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sohail Anwar Sial has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court.

The Electricity Transmission and Distribution Ordinance 2021 has been introduced in the National Assembly. The bill was introduced by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan.

The Opposition in the National Assembly has objected to holding the National Assembly session for three days.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should respect the restraining order regarding Raiwind.

Abbottabad has issued the schedule of matric examinations. The papers will start from May 21 and continue till June 16. All coronavirus SOPs will be implemented in examination centres.

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman called PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif and asked about his health. The two discussed the country’s political situation and the next plan of action for the opposition alliance. They agreed not to criticise the other party. Rehman remarked that he is still in contact with the PPP.

Punjab governor held a meeting with CPEC Authority Head Asim Saleem Bajwa. They discussed the ongoing CPEC projects. Chaudhry Sarwar remarked that CPEC is proof of Pakistan’s bright future.

