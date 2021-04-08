Lalamusa teenager stages his kidnapping to avoid tuitions: police

The police have recovered a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from outside his tuition center in Punjab’s Lalamusa city on Wednesday.

Adnan Shahzad, a police official, told SAMAA TV that the boy staged his own kidnapping to avoid going to the tuition center next day.

Initially, the police thought it was a kidnapping because a ransom note demanding Rs500,000 was found in the boy’s bag. It was found outside the tuition center.

The teenager’s picture was circulated in the area and on social media, Shahzad said. A man spotted him and informed the police, he added.

The boy was hiding at his friend’s shop and the police recovered him from there. He was handed over to his family.

Later, the police found out that the ransom note was written by the 14-year-old himself.