HOME > Health

Lahore’s Services Hospital MS suspended after 550 vaccine doses ‘disappear’

350 vaccines were spoiled during storage

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Lahore’s Services Hospital MS suspended after 550 vaccine doses ‘disappear’

Photo: Services hospital Lahore/ Facebook

Listen to the story
The medical superintendent of Services hospital Lahore has been suspended on Thursday after 550 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine 'disappeared' from the hospital. Another 350 vaccine doses supplied to the hospital were spoiled due to improper storage. The vaccines were supposed to be kept at 2 to 8 °C but this wasn't done, according to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. The principal of Services hospital Dr Amjad said the vaccines have not disappeared but there was an error in the records which showed missing doses. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a detailed report on the incident from the health department. Mishandling of vaccine doses will not be tolerated, he said, adding that the preparators will be held responsible. Punjab hospitals reaching capacity as third wave takes toll Hospitals in Punjab are close to reaching full capacity as more and more COVID-19 patients are admitted, according to SAMAA TV reporter Daniyal Umer.  Punjab reported 2,789 new cases and 64 deaths over 24 hours. Most of the new infections were reported in Lahore, which recorded 1,708 new cases. Out of the 64 deaths in the province, 30 were reported from Lahore. Both private and public hospital ICUs in the city are at 79% occupancy. The province has recorded almost 50,000 COVID-19 cases in March. The number started increasing drastically after the UK virus variant started spreading.
The medical superintendent of Services hospital Lahore has been suspended on Thursday after 550 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ‘disappeared’ from the hospital.

Another 350 vaccine doses supplied to the hospital were spoiled due to improper storage.

The vaccines were supposed to be kept at 2 to 8 °C but this wasn’t done, according to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The principal of Services hospital Dr Amjad said the vaccines have not disappeared but there was an error in the records which showed missing doses.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a detailed report on the incident from the health department.

Mishandling of vaccine doses will not be tolerated, he said, adding that the preparators will be held responsible.

Punjab hospitals reaching capacity as third wave takes toll

Hospitals in Punjab are close to reaching full capacity as more and more COVID-19 patients are admitted, according to SAMAA TV reporter Daniyal Umer. 

Punjab reported 2,789 new cases and 64 deaths over 24 hours.

Most of the new infections were reported in Lahore, which recorded 1,708 new cases. Out of the 64 deaths in the province, 30 were reported from Lahore.

Both private and public hospital ICUs in the city are at 79% occupancy.

The province has recorded almost 50,000 COVID-19 cases in March. The number started increasing drastically after the UK virus variant started spreading.

 
