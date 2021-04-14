Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Lahore TLP protesters sent into police custody for two weeks

They have been booked in rioting cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Lahore TLP protesters sent into police custody for two weeks

A sessions court in Lahore approved on Wednesday the 14-day physical remand of 15 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters in rioting cases. The protestors were presented in court on Wednesday. According to the police, eight cases have been registered against them at multiple police stations across the city. The complaints were filed at Shahdara Town, Kot Lakhpat, Nawankot, Chung, Shera Kot and the Misri Shah police stations. Protesters have been accused of blocking main roads for traffic during the TLP protest and damaging public property. They set fire to tyres, chanted slogans against the government, broke the windows of cars, and violated coronavirus SOPs. The cases registered include sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Here are some of the other sections added in the FIR: 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees)353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions)269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees)147 (Punishment for rioting)149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of common object) TLP protest Protests in major cities across Pakistan erupted Monday afternoon after TLP Cheif Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore. Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following this, and people were stuck in traffic for hours. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters clashed with the police. Four people were killed during protests in Karachi’s Orangi and Korangi. A police officer in Lahore was killed during the demonstration while hundreds of others were injured. On Wednesday, the protests continued in Lahore. According to the police, protesters are out on the streets near the New Shadbagh Chowk. Traffic wardens, police, and Rangers have been deployed in the area.
