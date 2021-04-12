Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore police arrest TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi

Charges against him yet to be revealed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lahore police arrest TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi

Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, has been arrested in Lahore, confirmed a party spokesperson on Monday.

Pir Ejaz Ashrafi told SAMAA Digital that Rizvi was taken into custody after Zuhar prayers on Monday from Jamia Masjid Rehmat ul Aalameen on Multan Road, Lahore.

The police didn’t give any reason to arrest him, Pir Ashrafi said, adding that the TLP chairperson had announced a protest on April 20.

Saad was elected as the TLP chief in November 2020, by the party’s Shura after his father Khadim Hussan Rizvi’s death. The announcement was made after the funeral prayers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Saad Rizvi TLP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Khadi Rizvi TLP, TLP, TKP chief arrested, Khadim hussain rizvi arrested, Khadim hussain's son arrested,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Lahore police arrest TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi
Lahore police arrest TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
'Jahangir Tareen doesn't have time for small transactions worth Rs2b'
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.