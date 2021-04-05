Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore man kills four people for selling his PUBG station

The police say the suspect was 'very inspired' by game

Posted: Apr 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A young man killed his brother, sister, sister-in-law and friend in Lahore after his family sold his PUBG gaming station, the police said Monday.

In his statement, the suspect named Bilal said he told them not to play the game on his counter [table] but they did so.

“I was the Superstar world,” he said, referring to his achievement level in the game. “I told them that don’t play on my counter [but] they sold the counter."

The suspect said he came to know about it from a junkman.

A resident of Lahore’s Nawankot told SAMAA TV that Bilal shot his family members with a gun at his home. His friend tried to stop him but the suspect shot him too.

Umar Farooq, a police official in the area, confirmed that the attacker used to play PUBG and was “very inspired” by it.

He was also an ice addict, Farooq added.

 
