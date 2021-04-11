Lahore man killed over cold food

A man was killed over cold food at a shopping mall in Lahore, the police said on Saturday.

According to the victim’s family, Imran worked at a shop in the mall. “He got into an argument over food with his colleagues,” Imran’s father told the police.

When the argument escalated, one of the men, identified as Nadeem, beat up the victim with punches and kicks. Imran was rushed to the hospital but he couldn’t survive the wounds.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the attack and have registered an FIR. The perpetrators managed to flee from the crime scene.

Following the incident, the victim’s family staged a protest at the Main Boulevard in Gulberg and blocked the road. The sit-in ended after the police assured them that the culprits will be arrested as soon as possible.

Further investigations are under way.