Sunday, April 11, 2021  | 27 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore man killed over cold food

Suspects on the run, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Lahore man killed over cold food

Photo: File

A man was killed over cold food at a shopping mall in Lahore, the police said on Saturday.

According to the victim’s family, Imran worked at a shop in the mall. “He got into an argument over food with his colleagues,” Imran’s father told the police.

When the argument escalated, one of the men, identified as Nadeem, beat up the victim with punches and kicks. Imran was rushed to the hospital but he couldn’t survive the wounds.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the attack and have registered an FIR. The perpetrators managed to flee from the crime scene.

Following the incident, the victim’s family staged a protest at the Main Boulevard in Gulberg and blocked the road. The sit-in ended after the police assured them that the culprits will be arrested as soon as possible.

Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore man killed, Lahore shopping mall, Lahore Main Boulevard Gulberg, Lahore man killed over cold food
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
'Jahangir Tareen doesn't have time for small transactions worth Rs2b'
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.