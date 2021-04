A man was killed and his wife injured after they were attacked with knives in Abbottabad, the police said Tuesday.

The man identified as Azhar died on the spot, according to a police spokesperson. His wife, Kainat, was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Kainat married Azhar three months ago against her family’s will, the police said.

Her brother attacked them when they came to the village to attend the funeral of Azhar’s grandmother.