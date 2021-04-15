Lahore man fined Rs200,000 for TLP protest petition

The Lahore High Court imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on a man who filed a petition against the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protests across the country.

He requested the court to form a joint investigation team to probe the protests. The petitioner claimed that people faced many difficulties because of the protest, adding that the police didn’t perform their duties.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan remarked that the petition does not talk about the lives that were lost because ambulances were stuck in traffic. Policemen were attacked by the protesters. “Who will talk about them?”

He then dismissed the petition after the lawyer failed to answer under which law a JIT should be formed in the case.

Protests erupted April 12 after TLP Cheif Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore. Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following this, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan has decided to ban TLP. The summary has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The summary said that two policemen were killed, 580 people injured during the three-day protest. The protesters set ablaze 30 police vans.

At least 115 FIRs have been registered and 2,063 workers arrested. In Punjab, 1669 workers were arrested, 228 in Sindh, 193 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 43 in Islamabad.

