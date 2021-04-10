Lahore court extends Jahangir Tareen’s bail in fraud cases

Lahore sessions and banking courts have extended the pre-arrest bail of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen in the corruption cases against them.

The sessions court heard the fraud and money laundering cases against them. Tareen and his son had filed for pre-arrest bail on April 3 and it was granted to them till April 10. Today, their bail was extended till April 22.

Judge Hamid Hussain asked, at the start of the hearing, if the Federal Investigation Agency has any objections to the court’s jurisdiction in the case. The agency’s lawyer said that they don’t.

He remarked that the agency should reveal the role of all the people named in the case, adding that the inquiry should be transparent.

In the fraud case, Tareen is accused of transferring Rs3.14 billion to a private company Farooqi Pulp Mills Ltd in Gujrat. It claimed that the company belongs to his son-in-law and relatives. This amount was later deposited into the accounts of Tareen’s family members.

The money laundering charge against him states that Rs2.2 billion from accounts of JDW (from October 2017 to March 2020) were fraudulently and dishonestly made through Amir Waris, who was working as a cashier at JDW’s Corporate Head Office.

The father and son then appeared in a banking court and it extended their bail till April 17.

Tareen’s lawyer said, while talking to the media after the hearings, that his clients appeared before the FIA for inquiry into the sugar mills case on Friday. He added that it looks like they will be summoned again.

PTI leader Raja Riaz said that the parliamentarians who came to the hearing do not mean to blackmail anyone. He remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan is their leader, and they have come to support Tareen.

Riaz added that cases are being filed against the PTI leader by his political rivals.

Tareen has, on the other hand, called for an independent investigation against him.