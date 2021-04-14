Lahore court approves Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in money laundering case

The Lahore High Court has approved the bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case against him.

He was arrested in the case outside the high court’s courtroom on September 28, 2020, and moved to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. The PML-N president has been ordered to submit two surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.

Shehbaz was indicted along with his son Hamza Shahbaz and daughter Javeria Ali among 10 others and accused of “accumulating disproportionate assets through money laundering and dishonest means to the tune of Rs7.3 billion”. This is being referred to as the money laundering case.

He has, however, denied the charges. He claimed that the case has been filed against him on ‘malicious intentions’.

On February 25, the court had approved Hamza Shahbaz’s bail in the same case against Rs10 million surety bond.

Money laundering charges

NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

Shehbaz’s lawyer had, however, argued that a reference has been filed and investigation completed, adding that all questionnaires mentioned by NAB have been answered too.

On October 22, the court said that Shehbaz has yet to provide the source of his funds for the acquisition of foreign assets, payment of monthly installments, business documents, and the names of employees who have been managing his business in the money laundering case against him.