Lahore court approves Ahad Cheema’s bail in assets case

The Lahore High Court approved on Wednesday the bail of former LDA DG Ahad Cheema in an assets case.

NAB has accused him of owning more assets than his sources of income could account for.

The court approved his bail because of the delay in the trial. Cheema has been instructed to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

He was arrested in 2018 for his alleged involvement in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. His bail was approved on November 25, 2020. He wasn’t released because NAB was still investigating him in the assets case.

Ashiana housing scam

NAB arrested Cheema in the Ashiana Housing case on February 21, 2018. However, during the investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owned properties worth millions. He was allegedly given 32 kanals of land worth Rs30 million as ‘illegal gratification’ from the owners of Paragon City. NAB said that Cheema failed to submit any plausible explanation for the land.

On June 29, NAB filed a reference against Cheema in the Ashiana Housing case. NAB had arrested Cheema on charges of embezzlement in the Ashiana Housing Scheme, misuse of his authority, and the illegal award of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, which was ineligible.

Others arrested in the case include Cheema’s brother-in-law Mansoor Ahmad, his cousin Ahmad Hassan, LDA officials Sajjad Bhutta, and Israr Saeed, former PLDC employees Imtiaz Haider, Arif Majeed Butt, and its consultant Bilal Qidwai.

