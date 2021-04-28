Lahore couple found dead at their house in Kot Lakhpat

A married couple was found dead at their house in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Tuesday.

Their son, Hannan, has registered a case against unidentified suspects. He told the police that he wasn’t home when they were murdered, adding that his wife was preparing iftari on the second floor of their house when the attack occurred.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Idrees and his wife 58-year-old Nighat.

The police said that they are investigating the case from all angles. “We don’t if the couple was killed over a property dispute or during a robbery or by a close relative,” an officer remarked.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.