Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore couple found dead at their house in Kot Lakhpat

Their son has registered a case

Posted: Apr 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Lahore couple found dead at their house in Kot Lakhpat

Photo: File

A married couple was found dead at their house in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Tuesday.

Their son, Hannan, has registered a case against unidentified suspects. He told the police that he wasn’t home when they were murdered, adding that his wife was preparing iftari on the second floor of their house when the attack occurred.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Idrees and his wife 58-year-old Nighat.

The police said that they are investigating the case from all angles. “We don’t if the couple was killed over a property dispute or during a robbery or by a close relative,” an officer remarked.

HOME  
 
 
