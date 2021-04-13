Lahore: Cases registered against 200 TLP protesters for ‘inciting violence’

Two FIRs have been registered against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters for rioting, inciting violence and vandalising public property during their demonstration in Lahore on April 12.

Two cases have been registered at Shahdara Town and Kot Lakhpat police stations against 200 party workers.

Protesters have been accused of closing the Ravi pull for traffic during the protest and damaging public property in the FIR registered at the Shahdara Town police station.

Those named in the case include Qari Ramzan, Qari Muhammad Jameel, Hafeez Owais, Qari Ramzan, Riaz, Daud Qari, Liquat Gujjar, Matho, and Qari Muhammad Ali.

They reportedly set fire to tyres, chanted slogans against the government, broke windows of different cars, and violated coronavirus SOPs.

The FIR has been registered under section 6 and 7 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees)

353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)

186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions)

269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)

270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)

290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for)

291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue)

147 (punishment for rioting)

149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object)

The FIR registered at the Kot Lakhpat police station says that the protesters gathered outside the Gate No 1 of the General Hospital and set fire to vehicles and tyres.

They have been accused of pelting stones at policemen and chanting slogans against the government.

Those named in the case include Masood, Sabir, Khurram, Munir, Javed, Muhammad Ali Kohkhar, and Nadeem, Liaquat.

The case has been registered against Section 7 of the ATA, Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order and the following PPC sections.

290 (Punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for)

291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue)

353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)

186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions)

427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees)

147 (Punishment for rioting)

149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object)

Policeman killed during protest

A policeman was killed during the protest near Lahore’s Koral Ghati on Monday. He was identified as Muhammad Afzal, who was stationed at the Gawalmandi police station.

At least 40 policemen, including Qilla Gujjar Singh DSP Raza Hussain, Garhi Shaho SHO Zubair Ahmed and Gujjarpura SHO Mian Anjum, were injured in the protests. They were moved to the Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Mayo Hospital.