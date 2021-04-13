Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore: Cases registered against 200 TLP protesters for ‘inciting violence’

A policeman was killed during the protest on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore: Cases registered against 200 TLP protesters for ‘inciting violence’

Photo: Online

Two FIRs have been registered against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters for rioting, inciting violence and vandalising public property during their demonstration in Lahore on April 12.

Two cases have been registered at Shahdara Town and Kot Lakhpat police stations against 200 party workers.

Protesters have been accused of closing the Ravi pull for traffic during the protest and damaging public property in the FIR registered at the Shahdara Town police station.

Those named in the case include Qari Ramzan, Qari Muhammad Jameel, Hafeez Owais, Qari Ramzan, Riaz, Daud Qari, Liquat Gujjar, Matho, and Qari Muhammad Ali.

They reportedly set fire to tyres, chanted slogans against the government, broke windows of different cars, and violated coronavirus SOPs.

The FIR has been registered under section 6 and 7 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

  • 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees)
  • 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)
  • 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions)
  • 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)
  • 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)
  • 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for)
  • 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue)
  • 147 (punishment for rioting)
  • 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object)

The FIR registered at the Kot Lakhpat police station says that the protesters gathered outside the Gate No 1 of the General Hospital and set fire to vehicles and tyres.

They have been accused of pelting stones at policemen and chanting slogans against the government.

Those named in the case include Masood, Sabir, Khurram, Munir, Javed, Muhammad Ali Kohkhar, and Nadeem, Liaquat.

The case has been registered against Section 7 of the ATA, Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order and the following PPC sections.

  • 290 (Punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for)
  • 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue)
  • 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)
  • 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions)
  • 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees)
  • 147 (Punishment for rioting)
  • 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object)

Policeman killed during protest

A policeman was killed during the protest near Lahore’s Koral Ghati on Monday. He was identified as Muhammad Afzal, who was stationed at the Gawalmandi police station.

At least 40 policemen, including Qilla Gujjar Singh DSP Raza Hussain, Garhi Shaho SHO Zubair Ahmed and Gujjarpura SHO Mian Anjum, were injured in the protests. They were moved to the Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Mayo Hospital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore protest TLP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.