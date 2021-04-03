Lahore announces new COVID-19 SOPs for shopping malls

The district administration of Lahore has announced new SOPs for shopping malls in the city after coronavirus infections in Punjab rose.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, only one family member will be allowed to enter a shopping mall, and grocery, or medical store at a time.

The decision has been taken to avoid crowding at public places in the city. “In case of violation, strict action will be taken as per law,” the notification added.

Earlier this week, the government banned outdoor dining and public transport in the city.

Weddings ceremonies, both outdoor and indoor, and public gatherings have been banned in these areas. Parks and recreational spots have been closed as well.

A restriction has been placed on Orange and Greenline Metro buses and trains. Shopping malls and markets in these areas will be allowed to remain open till 6pm.

SOPs for burials

According to a notification issued by the assistant commissioner of Lahore, it is mandatory to strictly follow all these SOPs issued by the government for burials.

Teams and family members preparing the body for burial must use PPEs, hazmat suits, gloves, N-95 masks, goggles, long boots, and shoe covers

All clothing of deceased person to be disposed

Body to be wrapped and packed in a coffin with 5% chlorine

Body to be transported to the burial site in a dedicated vehicle which should be disinfected later

During funeral prayers, large gatherings are to be avoided and social distancing has to be implemented strictly. The orders stated that a special team will lay down the body in the grave. The family can only participate in covering the grave.

The precautionary measures were announced after coronavirus metrics in Punjab spiked. Experts have called the increase alarming. Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad are worst-affected by the UK variant of the deadly virus.

Following this, the Punjab government has made it compulsory for everyone to wear masks in public spaces. People violating the orders will be arrested and/or fined.

On Friday, UK decided to place a travel ban on Pakistan. Only British, Irish nationals, and those with British residency can travel to the country.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,723 coronavirus cases while 83 people succumbed to the deadly virus. According to experts, the third wave is spreading rapidly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad.