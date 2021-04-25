Sunday, April 25, 2021  | 12 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

KP CM to pay fines of prisoners having served sentences

Seeks their details from Peshawar central jail superintendent

Posted: Apr 25, 2021


KP CM to pay fines of prisoners having served sentences

Photo: SAMAA TV

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced on Sunday he would pay fines of inmates who have been languishing in Peshawar central jail despite having served their term.

The chief minister made the announcement during his visit to the prison. He sought details of all prisoners who had been unable to pay their fines from the jail superintendent.

CM Khan was displeased with poor sanitation in the jail’s kitchen and suspended the officer in charge of it.

He said there would be no compromise on the provision of adequate facilities to prisoners.

khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Peshawar
 


Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, Peshawar central jail, prisoners, sentences, fines
 

