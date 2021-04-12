Kot Addu madrassa teacher tortures child to death

A man has accused a madrassa teacher of torturing his son to death in Kot Addu.

According to the child’s father, the suspect punched, kicked, and hit his son with a stick. The child suffered injuries on his face and head. “When his condition deteriorated, the boy was moved to the Teaching Headquarter Hospital.”

The police have, on the other hand, said that a post-mortem examination of the child will be conducted after which something conclusive can be said.

An FIR of the incident has been registered at the Kot Addu police station. The suspect is on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.