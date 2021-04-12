Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Kot Addu madrassa teacher tortures child to death

Posted: Apr 12, 2021
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
A man has accused a madrassa teacher of torturing his son to death in Kot Addu.

According to the child’s father, the suspect punched, kicked, and hit his son with a stick. The child suffered injuries on his face and head. “When his condition deteriorated, the boy was moved to the Teaching Headquarter Hospital.”

The police have, on the other hand, said that a post-mortem examination of the child will be conducted after which something conclusive can be said.

An FIR of the incident has been registered at the Kot Addu police station. The suspect is on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.

MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Sindh government changes Karachi’s Malir Expressway route
 
 
 
 
 
