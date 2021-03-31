KMC removes 18 officers from additional posts on court orders

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has removed 18 officers from additional posts on the orders of the Sindh High Court.

On March 26, the Sindh Local Government Department had directed the heads of all organisations under its control to relieve their officials of additional charge.

After the approval of the Karachi administrator, the KMC Human Resources Management department removed these officials from additional posts.

Masood Alam has been removed from the post of senior IT director, Asghar Durrani as KMC IT Payroll Director and Mehmood Baig has been relieved of the S&P additional charge.

Musarrat Ali Khan has been removed from the post of HRM (LA) director, Roshan Altaf as the Nifaz-e-Urdu director, Noman Arshad as the CCIS & Contract Management director, Najeeb Ahmed as the KMC SWM director and Ali Hasan Sajid as the Printing Press director.

The KMC removed Taha Saleem as the P&H DG, Sumbul Qureshi as the KMC IT director, Imran Siddiqui as the KMC Estate director, Imtiaz Ali Abro as the senior MUCT director and Muhammad Arshad Khan as the KMC Homeopathic Hospital director.

Shamsuddin has been removed as the KMC internal audit director, Abdul Raheem Qidwai as the KMC Malaria Programme additional director, Athar Iqbal as the Mayor Secretariat deputy director, Muhammad Mateen as the KMC Estate additional director.