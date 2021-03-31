Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

KMC removes 18 officers from additional posts on court orders

The Sindh Local Government Department directed for it last week

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
KMC removes 18 officers from additional posts on court orders

KMC head office. Photo: Online

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has removed 18 officers from additional posts on the orders of the Sindh High Court.

On March 26, the Sindh Local Government Department had directed the heads of all organisations under its control to relieve their officials of additional charge.

After the approval of the Karachi administrator, the KMC Human Resources Management department removed these officials from additional posts.

Masood Alam has been removed from the post of senior IT director, Asghar Durrani as KMC IT Payroll Director and Mehmood Baig has been relieved of the S&P additional charge.

Musarrat Ali Khan has been removed from the post of HRM (LA) director, Roshan Altaf as the Nifaz-e-Urdu director, Noman Arshad as the CCIS & Contract Management director, Najeeb Ahmed as the KMC SWM director and Ali Hasan Sajid as the Printing Press director.

The KMC removed Taha Saleem as the P&H DG, Sumbul Qureshi as the KMC IT director, Imran Siddiqui as the KMC Estate director, Imtiaz Ali Abro as the senior MUCT director and Muhammad Arshad Khan as the KMC Homeopathic Hospital director.

Shamsuddin has been removed as the KMC internal audit director, Abdul Raheem Qidwai as the KMC Malaria Programme additional director, Athar Iqbal as the Mayor Secretariat deputy director, Muhammad Mateen as the KMC Estate additional director.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi KMC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.