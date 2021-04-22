KMC issued notice on the poor condition of Karachi roads

The Sindh High Court issued Thursday notices to the city and provincial governments over the poor condition of Karachi’s flyovers and roads.

A petitioner approached the court and said that roads are deteriorating by the end and must be repaired.

The petition mentioned the Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Shah Faisal Colony and Civic Centre flyovers, Liaquatabad flyover, Jinnah Tower, Quaidabad flyover, Nipa Chowrangi, and the University Road.

He remarked that the expansion joints need to be repaired.

The court has asked the authorities to submit their replies in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.