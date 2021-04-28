Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

KMC formulating bylaws for obtaining height NoC from fire department

Sindh court declared it mandatory for high-rise buildings in Karachi

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
KMC formulating bylaws for obtaining height NoC from fire department

KMC head office. Photo: Online

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has formed a six-member committee to formulate bylaws relating to the issuance of a no-objection certificate by the fire brigade department for the construction of high-rise buildings in Karachi.

The initiative has been taken after the Sindh High Court declared the fire department NoC mandatory before the construction of high-rise commercial and residential buildings in the city, Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said.

In the light of the court order, he said, the KMC has constituted the committee to formulate bylaws and a procedure to obtain height NoC from its fire department.

The committee comprises KMC law advisor, land director, estate director, MUCT director and officials of KMC finance and fire brigade departments.

It is an important development and the court order would help ensure availability of firefighting equipment to save people’s lives and property, according to Ahmed.

The committee has been assigned the following tasks:

  • Evolve a comprehensive strategy while considering all technical and construction aspects
  • Formulate bylaws according to international firefighting rules
  • Introduce a uniform policy for obtaining height NoC from the KMC fire department
  • Decide a fee for obtaining the NoC and recommend a transparent process

The number of high-rise buildings has increased in Karachi over the years, according to the city administrator. It is important to have a proper firefighting system and equipment before the construction of high-rise buildings.

Currently, the KMC has the longest 104m snorkel in its fleet. It was inducted in 2018.

Two institutions, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Pakistan Air Force, are issuing NoCs for high-rise buildings in the city at present.

The Sindh Building Control Authority issues the rest of the NOCs including the ones relating to design, architecture, structure, sale and advertisement.






 

 
 
KMC, Karachi, high-rise buildings, fire brigade department, bylaws, NoC, height
 

