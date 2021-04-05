Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
KMC forms Karachi graveyard managing committees

They will help uplift the condition of graveyards

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has constituted six managing committees to improve the condition of graveyards in the city.

These managing committees include KMC officials and members of social welfare organisations.

In the first phase, these committees will work at the Sakhi Hasan, Muhammad Shah, Essa Nagri, Model Colony, Tariq Road and Al-Noor graveyards.

Karachi administrator Laeeq Ahmed said the sole purpose of the formation of graveyard committees is to uplift their condition.

The managing committees will look into the installation of street lights, expansion of graveyards, condition of graves, issuance of burial certificates, graveyard charges and development of internal roads.

It would be a phase-wise process, the Karachi administrator added.

There are 203 graveyards in Karachi. Of them, 89 are general graveyards, 25 belong to different communities, 50 are unregistered and 39 are registered with the KMC.

Of the 39 KMC-registered graveyards, 11 are in Central district, two in East district, 13 in West district, nine in Malir district and four in Korangi district.

Karachi KMC
 





 

 
 

 

