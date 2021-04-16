KMC completes repair of Quaidabad Bridge in Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has completed repair and maintenance of expansion joints of Karachi’s Quaidabad Bridge, KMC Engineering Department DG Shabih-ul-Hassan confirmed Friday.

The KMC replaced ten expansion joints on both sides of the bridge, the official told SAMAA Digital. The repair and maintenance work began a month ago.

There were 14 expansion joints that needed replacement, according to Hassan. “The KMC will soon replace the remaining four joints,” he said.

The official said the bridge is fully functional and can be used by commuters for travel.

Over the last four months, the KMC has replaced expansion joints of Karimabad-Liaquatabad Bridge, Essa Nagri-Ghariabad Bridge, Shah Faisal Bridge, Drigh Road-Gulsitan-e-Jauhar Bridge and Jinnah Bridge.