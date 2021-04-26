Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Kisan cards will transform lives of farmers: Imran Khan

Loans, subsidies to be given under cards

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Kisan cards will transform lives of farmers: Imran Khan

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
The Kisan Card will transform and change the lives of farmers, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. In a distribution ceremony in Multan on Monday, he said that the cards were a step towards modern agriculture. "The help that farmers will receive through it will transform Pakistan as these people are the backbone of the country." The premier stressed strengthening the farmers as it will strengthen the economy. Adopting new technology will make life easier for them and decrease corruption in the country, the PM said. "Technology will eliminate paperwork and reduce the chances of bribes," he pointed out. Under the card, new seeds, loans, subsidies, and pesticides will be provided to farmers. The Kisan Card will be used to provide support to farmers during "calamity" and crisis. PM Khan revealed that an Rs300 billion transformation package was under works for farmers. "After this, a lot of imported products will be grown here." We can earn $25billion just from cheese and milk exports in the next three years, he remarked. The premier will lay the foundation of the South Punjab Secretariat as well and will inaugurate other development projects in the city.
