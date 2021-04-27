Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister booked for violating coronavirus SOPs

Taimoor Jhagra attended a iftar party in Peshawar

Photo: Facebook

Listen to the story
The Peshawar police have registered a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimoor Jhagra for violating coronavirus SOPs. The minister, along with his friends and other PTI supporters, attended an iftar at a private hotel in the city where precautionary measures against the deadly virus were not followed. After photos of the party started circulating on social media, the police registered a case against Jhagra, the hotel owner and the manager. The hotel has been sealed for violating government orders as well. The viral pictures show the minister and multiple people around him not wearing masks. Social distancing was also not followed. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Command and Operation Centre have been urging people to wear masks. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,487 new coronavirus cases while 142 people succumbed to the deadly virus. According to experts, the country is battling the third wave of the coronavirus. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
